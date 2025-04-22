Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Vows Retaliation After Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned Pakistan following a terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 people. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Shinde stated India would retaliate, emphasizing the valor of Indian soldiers and New India's resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:37 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Vows Retaliation After Terrorist Attack in Kashmir
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful response to the recent terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Pakistan, asserting that India will retaliate decisively. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in the death of 26 people, primarily tourists.

Speaking at a party event, Shinde highlighted that some victims were tourists from Maharashtra, including the family of a girl named Pragati Jagtap. He detailed how the terrorists, disguised in police uniforms, targeted her father and uncle based on their religion. He commended the efforts of both the Centre and state government in providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

Shinde, echoing sentiments of national confidence, declared, "Today's India will end the existence of Pakistan." His remarks underscored India's steadfast resolve and the bravery of Indian soldiers, emphasizing that the attack would not go unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025