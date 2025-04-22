Maharashtra Deputy CM Vows Retaliation After Terrorist Attack in Kashmir

In a powerful response to the recent terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Pakistan, asserting that India will retaliate decisively. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, a group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in the death of 26 people, primarily tourists.

Speaking at a party event, Shinde highlighted that some victims were tourists from Maharashtra, including the family of a girl named Pragati Jagtap. He detailed how the terrorists, disguised in police uniforms, targeted her father and uncle based on their religion. He commended the efforts of both the Centre and state government in providing the necessary assistance to those affected.

Shinde, echoing sentiments of national confidence, declared, "Today's India will end the existence of Pakistan." His remarks underscored India's steadfast resolve and the bravery of Indian soldiers, emphasizing that the attack would not go unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)