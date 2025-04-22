Valley of Mayhem: Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26. Both politicians extended condolences and criticized government claims of control in Kashmir, labeling the attack's violence reprehensible.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as an "utterly reprehensible" act of violence. She emphasized that those responsible must not evade justice.
Expressing her condolences to the bereaved families, Banerjee hoped for a swift recovery for the injured. The deadly attack in the Anantnag district saw terrorists open fire in Baisaran, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists. This attack is the most severe in the region since 2019.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also decried the attack and criticized the central government, accusing it of failing to curb terrorism despite its declarations of success in Kashmir. The attack has sparked significant political discourse and concerns regarding security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Summons: Samajwadi Party MP Engaged in Sambhal Violence Probe
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Over Sambhal Mosque Survey Violence
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned in Sambhal Violence Probe
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence
Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned Amid Allegations