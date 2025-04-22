Valley of Mayhem: Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as an "utterly reprehensible" act of violence. She emphasized that those responsible must not evade justice.

Expressing her condolences to the bereaved families, Banerjee hoped for a swift recovery for the injured. The deadly attack in the Anantnag district saw terrorists open fire in Baisaran, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists. This attack is the most severe in the region since 2019.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also decried the attack and criticized the central government, accusing it of failing to curb terrorism despite its declarations of success in Kashmir. The attack has sparked significant political discourse and concerns regarding security in the region.

