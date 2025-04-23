Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack by Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people and injured several others, emphasizing that such acts are unacceptable in society. Expressing solidarity with the victims' families, he wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The tragic incident claimed at least 26 lives, primarily tourists, and left several others wounded, according to officials.
In a statement, Chief Minister Sukhu described the attack as a 'cowardly act' and called for a relentless pursuit to curb anti-social elements, stressing that such acts of violence have no place in a civilized society.
'Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time,' Sukhu stated. He expressed unwavering solidarity with those affected, wished peace for the departed souls, and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Financial Relief Strategy for Landslide Victims Outlined by Centre
Bhubaneswar Police's 'Money Return Mela': Cybercrime Victims Reclaim Rs 1.91 Crore
Supreme Court Criticizes Delay in Cashless Treatment Scheme for Accident Victims
Extradition Execution: 26/11 Attack Victims Urge Justice for Tahawwur Rana
Latin America's Economic Solidarity: Mexico and Brazil Unite Amid Global Trade Tensions