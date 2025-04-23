Peace Talks Stalled: Nuances and U.S. Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Conflict
The Kremlin emphasized the need for narrowing differences in Ukraine peace talks, highlighting unresolved nuances. Talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe hit a snag after an abrupt cancellation by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio led to downgrading negotiations. Russia remains open to U.S. mediation efforts and further dialogue.
The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that significant differences still exist among countries involved in Ukraine peace talks, underscoring the need to resolve these nuances before reaching a deal.
This statement followed troubled discussions between the U.S., Ukraine, and European officials, marked by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's sudden cancellation of his London trip, which subsequently led to downgraded negotiations. The setback occurred after President Donald Trump's warning about U.S. withdrawal from its mediator role if progress stalled, following the U.S. introducing potential conflict resolution ideas.
Although unverified proposal details have circulated, the Kremlin dismissed them as "fake news" and asserted that discussions should proceed privately. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing U.S.-Russia dialogue but noted limited contact with Europe or Ukraine. Despite this, President Putin remains open to talks with all involved, and the U.S.'s mediating role is appreciated, not viewed as an ultimatum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
