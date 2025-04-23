Global Leaders Unite Against Terrorism Following Pahalgam Attack
US lawmakers, Indian-American communities, and major India-US bodies have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Calls have been made for justice, with US political figures expressing condolences and support to India, emphasizing the importance of global unity against terrorism.
In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 individuals lost their lives, US lawmakers, prominent India-US organizations, and Indian-American communities have expressed their outrage and condemnation.
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch stated his condolences and emphasized the necessity for justice. US President Donald Trump, during a call with Indian Prime Minister Modi, reinforced his condemnation and support for India against terrorism.
Widespread reaction continues to pour in from various congress members, community leaders, and strategic partnership forums, all uniting in the message of solidarity with India and a call to end terrorism through united global action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
