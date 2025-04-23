Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite Against Terrorism Following Pahalgam Attack

US lawmakers, Indian-American communities, and major India-US bodies have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Calls have been made for justice, with US political figures expressing condolences and support to India, emphasizing the importance of global unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:01 IST
Global Leaders Unite Against Terrorism Following Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 individuals lost their lives, US lawmakers, prominent India-US organizations, and Indian-American communities have expressed their outrage and condemnation.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch stated his condolences and emphasized the necessity for justice. US President Donald Trump, during a call with Indian Prime Minister Modi, reinforced his condemnation and support for India against terrorism.

Widespread reaction continues to pour in from various congress members, community leaders, and strategic partnership forums, all uniting in the message of solidarity with India and a call to end terrorism through united global action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025