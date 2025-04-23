Anniversary Trip Turns Tragic: Businessman Killed in Kashmir Attack

Dinesh Mirania, a businessman from Raipur, was celebrating his wedding anniversary in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when terrorists fatally attacked him. The trip abruptly turned tragic for his family, who had also planned to attend a Bhagwat Katha event.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene where, during a terror attack and stampede, the gunmen questioned tourists before shooting victims, sparing women and children. Mirania, having been identified by name, was among those killed, leaving behind a grieving family and community.

The incident, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked outrage and condemnation nationwide. State officials, including Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, expressed deep sorrow, condemning the inhuman act and pledging that those responsible will face justice.

