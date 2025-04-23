Anniversary Trip Turns Tragic: Businessman Killed in Kashmir Attack
Businessman Dinesh Mirania was killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Kashmir's Pahalgam. He was celebrating his wedding anniversary and attending a religious event. His wife and children survived. The attack, which left 26 dead, has been widely condemned across the country.
Dinesh Mirania, a businessman from Raipur, was celebrating his wedding anniversary in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when terrorists fatally attacked him. The trip abruptly turned tragic for his family, who had also planned to attend a Bhagwat Katha event.
Witnesses described a terrifying scene where, during a terror attack and stampede, the gunmen questioned tourists before shooting victims, sparing women and children. Mirania, having been identified by name, was among those killed, leaving behind a grieving family and community.
The incident, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked outrage and condemnation nationwide. State officials, including Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, expressed deep sorrow, condemning the inhuman act and pledging that those responsible will face justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
