Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack: Congress Decries Government's Oversight

The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh has voiced strong criticism against the central government for its purported failure to properly investigate the 2019 Pulwama attack. According to Congress officials, this oversight paved the way for the recent terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.

Senior party figures, including MP Congress President Jitu Patwari and MLA Arif Masood, have urged the government to eliminate anti-India forces. They highlighted the need for a united front against terrorism, with Patwari emphasizing the Congress's support for the army and government.

As a show of their stance, Congress members organized a protest involving the burning of terrorist effigies. They also planned a candle march to honor those who lost their lives in the attack, urging the government to undertake stern actions to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)