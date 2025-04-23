Left Menu

Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack: Congress Decries Government's Oversight

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh criticized the central government for not thoroughly investigating the 2019 Pulwama attack. The leaders call for decisive action against terrorists while expressing solidarity with the victims and the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh has voiced strong criticism against the central government for its purported failure to properly investigate the 2019 Pulwama attack. According to Congress officials, this oversight paved the way for the recent terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.

Senior party figures, including MP Congress President Jitu Patwari and MLA Arif Masood, have urged the government to eliminate anti-India forces. They highlighted the need for a united front against terrorism, with Patwari emphasizing the Congress's support for the army and government.

As a show of their stance, Congress members organized a protest involving the burning of terrorist effigies. They also planned a candle march to honor those who lost their lives in the attack, urging the government to undertake stern actions to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

