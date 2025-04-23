Escalating Tensions in Gaza: The Unraveling Truce and Humanitarian Crisis
An Israeli strike on a Gaza school-turned-shelter resulted in 23 deaths as mediators proposed a long-term truce with Hamas. International criticism of Israel's blockade grows. Talks include hostage exchanges and Gaza governance, while the US and Israel assert Hamas must be disarmed or dismantled before any permanent solutions.
An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City claimed 23 lives overnight, amidst intensifying efforts by Arab mediators to propose a long-term truce with Hamas. Officials reported the strike on Wednesday as the violence continued to escalate, with tents engulfed in flames leaving individuals burned to death.
There has not been an immediate response from Israel regarding the attack, though the military asserts its operations target only militants, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas' strategies of embedding in densely populated regions. Amid the rising tensions, France, Germany, and Britain issued strong criticisms against Israel's seven-week blockade on Gaza imports.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas to release hostages to weaken Israel's justification for ongoing conflict. Despite having no influence over Hamas, Abbas seeks increased involvement in post-conflict Gaza governance. The proposed five to seven-year truce hinges on international guarantees and a technocratic governance transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
