Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: The Unraveling Truce and Humanitarian Crisis

An Israeli strike on a Gaza school-turned-shelter resulted in 23 deaths as mediators proposed a long-term truce with Hamas. International criticism of Israel's blockade grows. Talks include hostage exchanges and Gaza governance, while the US and Israel assert Hamas must be disarmed or dismantled before any permanent solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:30 IST
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: The Unraveling Truce and Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City claimed 23 lives overnight, amidst intensifying efforts by Arab mediators to propose a long-term truce with Hamas. Officials reported the strike on Wednesday as the violence continued to escalate, with tents engulfed in flames leaving individuals burned to death.

There has not been an immediate response from Israel regarding the attack, though the military asserts its operations target only militants, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas' strategies of embedding in densely populated regions. Amid the rising tensions, France, Germany, and Britain issued strong criticisms against Israel's seven-week blockade on Gaza imports.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Hamas to release hostages to weaken Israel's justification for ongoing conflict. Despite having no influence over Hamas, Abbas seeks increased involvement in post-conflict Gaza governance. The proposed five to seven-year truce hinges on international guarantees and a technocratic governance transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025