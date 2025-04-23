Tragedy in Kashmir: A Family's Vacation Turned Nightmare
Prashant Satpathy, an accounts assistant from Odisha, was tragically killed by terrorists during a family vacation in Kashmir. The attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, leaving the family and community in shock. Local politicians and villagers have expressed their condolences, while arrangements for his final rites are underway.
- Country:
- India
In an unfortunate twist of fate, Prashant Satpathy's eagerly anticipated family trip to Kashmir turned tragic when he was gunned down by terrorists in Baisaran meadow. The 41-year-old accounts assistant had saved for months to afford the vacation with his wife and nine-year-old son.
Satpathy's sudden death has left his community in Balasore district devastated. His mother is in shock, and an outpouring of support from locals and politicians envelops the grieving family. Arrangements for his funeral are being coordinated with assistance from various government representatives.
The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures, with many expressing solidarity and condemning the senseless act of violence. A memorial meeting is set to be held in Bhubaneswar to honor the victims' memories as Odisha mourns the loss of one of its noble sons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
