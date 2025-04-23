Chandigarh Protests: Political Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Chandigarh, political fervor intensified as the Punjab units of BJP and Congress organized protests on Wednesday, vehemently condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, BJP's Punjab in-charge, spearheaded the party's protest while Congress's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led his faction's demonstration. Both leaders lambasted the act as an assault on innocent lives and a threat to Kashmir's burgeoning peace, trade, and tourism. Rupani praised the Modi government's efforts in stabilizing the region and accused the attackers of trying to disrupt this progress.

Chanting slogans against Pakistan and calling for national unity, BJP members marched from the Sector-37 office to the Sector 25 roundabout, where they burned an effigy. Meanwhile, Congress participants echoed slogans underscoring the need for a strong response from the central government to Pakistan. The incidents unfolding in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, mostly affecting tourists, mark one of the most severe civilian attacks in Kashmir since 2019's Pulwama tragedy.

