Delhi Government Halts Public Events in Tribute to Pahalgam Attack Victims

The Delhi government postponed public events scheduled for April 23 and 24 to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences for those martyred. Among the casualties was Lt Vinay Narwal, a navy officer from Haryana, killed in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:24 IST
The Delhi government announced a two-day postponement of all public programs as a gesture of mourning for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a message on X, communicated the state's decision to honor the memories of those lost.

This postponement affects events scheduled for April 23 and 24, symbolizing solidarity and condolence for the tragic loss of life due to the heinous attack. The Chief Minister articulated deep sympathy for the families affected.

Among those who lost their lives was Lt Vinay Narwal, a navy officer from Haryana. His remains were transported from Kashmir to Delhi, where a homage was paid. The attack, which resulted in the death of at least 26 individuals, is considered one of the worst terrorist acts targeting civilians in Kashmir's Baisaran meadows.

