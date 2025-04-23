Peace Talks in Limbo: US and Allies Grapple with Ukraine's Standoff

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict faced a significant hurdle on Wednesday as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his planned visit to London. The move prompted a broader meeting with Ukraine, Britain, France, and Germany to be shelved, exposing divisions among Washington, Kyiv, and European allies regarding peace negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has warned of walking away from the peace process if progress stalls, intensifying pressure to reach a deal. Proposals presented by Trump's envoy, met with resistance from Ukraine, demanded greater concessions from Kyiv than from Moscow, heightening tensions among involved parties.

British officials sought to downplay Rubio's abrupt cancellation, emphasizing ongoing technical meetings with European and Ukrainian officials. These negotiations, described as crucial to securing a lasting peace, continue amidst challenging stipulations, such as Russia's annexation of Crimea, which remain contentious points of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)