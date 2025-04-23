Left Menu

Ranchi Rallies Against Terror: BJP's Fiery Torchlight Procession

In Ranchi, BJP, led by Babulal Marandi, held a torchlight procession protesting the Kashmir terror attack. The protest highlighted calls against terrorism and demands strict action. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress condemned the attack as an affront to humanity, urging the central government to respond firmly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:46 IST
Ranchi Rallies Against Terror: BJP's Fiery Torchlight Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A torchlight procession was organized by BJP workers in Ranchi on Wednesday, led by Jharkhand state president Babulal Marandi. The demonstration protested the recent terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals.

The procession began at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium. Protestors chanted slogans such as ''Pakistan Murdabad'' and ''Hindu Narsanhar Bandh Karo'' as they made their way to Albert Ekka Chowk. Marandi addressed participants, condemning the attack and calling for decisive action against the masterminds behind terrorism.

Echoing the outrage, Jharkhand Congress leaders labeled the attack an assault on humanity. Irfan Ansari, Jharkhand's Health Minister, underscored the need for the central government to enact stringent measures against the perpetrators, advocating justice and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025