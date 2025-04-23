Ranchi Rallies Against Terror: BJP's Fiery Torchlight Procession

A torchlight procession was organized by BJP workers in Ranchi on Wednesday, led by Jharkhand state president Babulal Marandi. The demonstration protested the recent terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of at least 26 individuals.

The procession began at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium. Protestors chanted slogans such as ''Pakistan Murdabad'' and ''Hindu Narsanhar Bandh Karo'' as they made their way to Albert Ekka Chowk. Marandi addressed participants, condemning the attack and calling for decisive action against the masterminds behind terrorism.

Echoing the outrage, Jharkhand Congress leaders labeled the attack an assault on humanity. Irfan Ansari, Jharkhand's Health Minister, underscored the need for the central government to enact stringent measures against the perpetrators, advocating justice and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)