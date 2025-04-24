Left Menu

Zelenskyy Cuts Africa Trip Short Following Devastating Russian Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy abbreviated his African visit after a major Russian assault on Kyiv. Missiles and drones killed nine and injured over 70. Zelenskyy's trip coincided with US-Trump's controversial comments on Crimea. Despite peace talks, violence persisted in Kyiv, prompting Zelenskyy's urgent return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his official trip to South Africa and is returning home after a significant Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The missile and drone assault killed at least nine individuals and injured more than 70, including children.

This development coincides with Zelenskyy's arrival in South Africa for a state visit, during which former US President Donald Trump accused him of prolonging the war by resisting territorial concessions to Russia. These remarks came as peace talks appear to be faltering without any definitive agreements.

In response to the escalating violence, Zelenskyy is leaving South Africa after meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has expressed a willingness to mediate the conflict. However, the ongoing attacks continue to challenge diplomatic efforts, as advocates for a peaceful resolution highlight violations of international humanitarian law.

