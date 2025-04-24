Zelenskyy Cuts Africa Trip Short Following Devastating Russian Attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cut short his official trip to South Africa and is returning home after a significant Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The missile and drone assault killed at least nine individuals and injured more than 70, including children.

This development coincides with Zelenskyy's arrival in South Africa for a state visit, during which former US President Donald Trump accused him of prolonging the war by resisting territorial concessions to Russia. These remarks came as peace talks appear to be faltering without any definitive agreements.

In response to the escalating violence, Zelenskyy is leaving South Africa after meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has expressed a willingness to mediate the conflict. However, the ongoing attacks continue to challenge diplomatic efforts, as advocates for a peaceful resolution highlight violations of international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)