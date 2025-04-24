Courage over Fear: Ex-Tesla Officials Urge Standing Up Against Musk's Management
Former Tesla officials Kristen Kavanaugh and Mike Randolph regret not challenging Elon Musk's management style. Their book, 'Courage over Fear,' aims to guide those facing 'fear-based leadership' in corporations and government. They encourage federal workers to resist Musk's cost-cutting policies.
Kirsten Kavanaugh and Mike Randolph, former heads of diversity at Tesla, have expressed regret over not opposing CEO Elon Musk's leadership style, which they describe as 'fear-based'. Their experiences have led them to pen a book, 'Courage over Fear', urging U.S. federal workers to resist Musk's sweeping cuts.
Musk, known for prioritizing speed and innovation, has a controversial management style. Critics, including Kavanaugh and Randolph, argue that his lack of empathy and disregard for protocol have created a chaotic work environment at Tesla, reflected in his direction of the Department of Government Efficiency.
Despite Musk's undeniable contributions to technology, former employees suggest federal workers should take measures like sharing information with journalists to stand firm. Kavanaugh, who felt her identity entangled with Tesla, reflects on how fear and anxiety led her to ultimately leave the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
