Odisha Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror: Leaders Pledge Retaliation

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday declared that India will deliver a robust response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His remarks came during the state-level Panchayati Raj Day celebration in Puri, where he offered condolences to victims' families and condemned the act as barbaric.

Majhi, representing 4.5 crore Odias, assured a retaliatory stance against the attack, inspired by the nation's unwavering spirit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. 'Our Bharat Mata stands strong, wielding both arms and wisdom. A strong response is imminent,' he affirmed.

The function was marked by refusals to accept bouquets as a mark of respect for the Pahalgam victims. Other leaders, including Puri MP Sambit Patra and Food Supplies Minister KC Patra, echoed Majhi's sentiments, emphasizing the nation's resolve against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)