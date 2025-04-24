Maharashtra Congress Leader Criticizes Ruling Alliance for Self-Promotion Amid Crisis
Vijay Wadettiwar, a Maharashtra Congress leader, criticizes the ruling alliance for self-promoting even after a tragic terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. He condemned Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's visit to Kashmir and urged leaders to show responsibility rather than taking credit for facilitating air travel for tourists.
- Country:
- India
Vijay Wadettiwar, a prominent Maharashtra Congress leader, has strongly criticized the ruling alliance for engaging in self-promotion even amidst the tragedy of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed at least 26 lives, including a few from Maharashtra.
Wadettiwar took to social media, questioning the government's priorities and the competition among leaders in the coalition for recognition and self-promotion. His comments particularly targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Kashmir and the emphasis on enabling air travel for tourists.
While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dispatched relief efforts, Wadettiwar argued that the focus should instead be on providing solace to those affected, not on publicizing governmental achievements. The opposition has called for a halt to self-promotional activities during times of crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly
Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement