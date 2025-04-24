Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar postponed his visit to Dhaka amid rising tensions with India following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The visit will be rescheduled through mutual consultations. Bangladesh and Pakistan, historically at odds since the 1971 Liberation War, continue diplomatic talks to strengthen ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:03 IST
Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a notable diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has postponed his upcoming visit to Dhaka. This decision comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, following a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 fatalities.

The Pakistan High Commission announced the postponement, citing 'unforeseen circumstances' that have prevented Dar from traveling as planned. This marks a significant diplomatic pause as both countries had been looking to reschedule relations.

Despite the historical tensions that have marked Dhaka-Islamabad relations, recent talks led by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Bangladesh have shown signs of possible cooperation, emphasizing mutual interests in boosting trade and resolving long-standing historical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

