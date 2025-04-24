Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

In a notable diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has postponed his upcoming visit to Dhaka. This decision comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, following a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 fatalities.

The Pakistan High Commission announced the postponement, citing 'unforeseen circumstances' that have prevented Dar from traveling as planned. This marks a significant diplomatic pause as both countries had been looking to reschedule relations.

Despite the historical tensions that have marked Dhaka-Islamabad relations, recent talks led by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Bangladesh have shown signs of possible cooperation, emphasizing mutual interests in boosting trade and resolving long-standing historical issues.

