Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar postponed his visit to Dhaka amid rising tensions with India following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The visit will be rescheduled through mutual consultations. Bangladesh and Pakistan, historically at odds since the 1971 Liberation War, continue diplomatic talks to strengthen ties.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a notable diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has postponed his upcoming visit to Dhaka. This decision comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, following a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 fatalities.
The Pakistan High Commission announced the postponement, citing 'unforeseen circumstances' that have prevented Dar from traveling as planned. This marks a significant diplomatic pause as both countries had been looking to reschedule relations.
Despite the historical tensions that have marked Dhaka-Islamabad relations, recent talks led by Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Bangladesh have shown signs of possible cooperation, emphasizing mutual interests in boosting trade and resolving long-standing historical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly
Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement