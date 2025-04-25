Rush to Seal Ukraine-U.S. Critical Minerals Deal Amid Tensions
Ukraine is working swiftly to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the United States, despite unresolved issues. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko emphasized the urgency, stating that both nations aim to expand economic cooperation. Talks are ongoing, with attention focused on resource development and frozen Russian assets.
Recently, Marchenko, alongside other officials, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. Their talks encompassed the potential economic partnership and Russian assets frozen since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite tensions, progress is being made toward sealing the agreement aimed at mineral resource development in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for a deal that offers the United States advantageous access to Ukraine's natural resources. The agreement, initially postponed due to disagreements, now awaits final discussions. The continued dialogue reinforces the urgency of strengthening ties amidst geopolitical strains.
