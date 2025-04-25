Left Menu

Nation United in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed the nation's unity and commitment to hold accountable those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The attack has triggered nationwide outrage, with leaders vowing to identify and punish the terrorists and their enablers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:24 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasized the country's unified stance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Speaking at an event, Goyal remarked on the nationwide outrage that spans from Kargil to Kanyakumari.

The attack occurred on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire in a meadow near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, predominantly targeting tourists. Minister Goyal conveyed condolences and solidarity to the victims' families, stressing the importance of holding those responsible accountable for the tragedy.

Drawing parallels to past acts of terror, Goyal cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's stance against terrorism and reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to trace and punish the perpetrators. He highlighted India's resilience, referencing the post-26/11 recovery and the response to the Pulwama attack.

