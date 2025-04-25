United Against Terror: Sibal's Strong Call for Parliament Action
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special Parliament session to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting unity in the country. He proposed diplomatic pressure on Pakistan by leveraging international trade ties. Sibal emphasized that terrorism has no religion and advocated for coordinated diplomatic and parliamentary actions.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to officially condemn the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This move, according to Sibal, would send a strong message of national unity against terrorism on the global stage.
In a press conference, Sibal stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to pressure Pakistan. He suggested leveraging India's trade relations to influence other nations to distance themselves from Pakistan in light of ongoing terrorism concerns.
Sibal highlighted previous terror incidents as evidence of Pakistan's persistent aggression. He urged for a unanimous parliamentary resolution and criticized media narratives that could align with Pakistan's interests. Opposition leaders assured support for government actions to combat terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
BSF Takes Action: Anti-IED Sweeps Intensify at India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC
Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations