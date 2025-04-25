United Against Terror: Sibal's Strong Call for Parliament Action

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to officially condemn the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This move, according to Sibal, would send a strong message of national unity against terrorism on the global stage.

In a press conference, Sibal stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to pressure Pakistan. He suggested leveraging India's trade relations to influence other nations to distance themselves from Pakistan in light of ongoing terrorism concerns.

Sibal highlighted previous terror incidents as evidence of Pakistan's persistent aggression. He urged for a unanimous parliamentary resolution and criticized media narratives that could align with Pakistan's interests. Opposition leaders assured support for government actions to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)