Left Menu

Heartfelt Farewell to Lt Vinay Narwal: A Nation's Tribute

The ashes of Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were immersed in the Ganga. Emotional tributes were paid by a large crowd, including slogans honoring his sacrifice. Narwal was among 26 victims and had been married just six days before his tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:32 IST
Heartfelt Farewell to Lt Vinay Narwal: A Nation's Tribute
Lt Vinay Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, the ashes of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell victim to the Pahalgam terror attack, were immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. His father, Rajesh Narwal, carried out the poignant ritual with family members present.

The ceremony drew a significant crowd, with many paying their respects and chanting slogans like ''shaheed Vinay Narwal amar rahe'' and ''Bharat mata ki jai'' in tribute to the young officer's sacrifice.

This tragedy struck just days after Narwal's marriage. The promising 26-year-old officer was serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, having joined the Navy in 2022. His funeral rites were conducted in Karnal, marking a profound national loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025