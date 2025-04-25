Heartfelt Farewell to Lt Vinay Narwal: A Nation's Tribute
The ashes of Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were immersed in the Ganga. Emotional tributes were paid by a large crowd, including slogans honoring his sacrifice. Narwal was among 26 victims and had been married just six days before his tragic death.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony, the ashes of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell victim to the Pahalgam terror attack, were immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. His father, Rajesh Narwal, carried out the poignant ritual with family members present.
The ceremony drew a significant crowd, with many paying their respects and chanting slogans like ''shaheed Vinay Narwal amar rahe'' and ''Bharat mata ki jai'' in tribute to the young officer's sacrifice.
This tragedy struck just days after Narwal's marriage. The promising 26-year-old officer was serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, having joined the Navy in 2022. His funeral rites were conducted in Karnal, marking a profound national loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
