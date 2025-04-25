Diplomatic Tensions Surge After Pahalgam Terror Attack
The recent Pahalgam terror attack has triggered a series of diplomatic exchanges between India and Saudi Arabia. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the attack's cross-border links with his Saudi counterpart. Consequently, India took strict measures against Pakistan, leading to further escalation of diplomatic tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in a crucial discussion with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The focus of the conversation, disclosed via social media, was the attack's unsettling cross-border linkages.
Following the attack, which coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, Modi abruptly cut short his trip. The incident, claiming 26 lives, prompted India to impose severe measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of military attaches and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, alongside closing the Attari land-transit post.
Pakistan's stern reply included closing its airspace to Indian airlines and halting trade with New Delhi. Additionally, Pakistan dismissed India's Indus Waters Treaty suspension, warning that any attempt to disrupt water flow would be seen as an ''act of war.''
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Distances Itself from 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
BSF Takes Action: Anti-IED Sweeps Intensify at India-Pakistan Border
Pakistan Distances Itself from 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC
Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations