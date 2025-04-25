Tragic Kashmir Encounter: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss
During a family trip to Kashmir, businessman Dinesh Mirania was tragically shot by terrorists for failing to recite the 'kalma' in front of his daughter. His wife and son relayed their harrowing experience, highlighting a plea for the government to honor him with martyr status.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply tragic turn of events, Dinesh Mirania, on a family vacation to Kashmir, was fatally shot by terrorists for failing to recite the 'kalma' in Pahalgam. This horrifying incident occurred in front of his 13-year-old daughter, shaking the family's world.
The Mirania family was at Baisaran meadow for a leisurely afternoon when terror struck. According to his son Shaurya, they had plans to visit Gulmarg next. However, an unexpected tragedy shattered their journey, as a gunman demanded Mirania recite Islamic verses, ultimately leading to his demise.
Mirania's wife, Neha, recounted the chaos and fear that ensued, with the hope that the government will recognize her husband's sacrifice with martyr status. This devastating incident serves as a jarring reminder of the persistent threat of violence in volatile regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
