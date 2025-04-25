Left Menu

Tragic Kashmir Encounter: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

During a family trip to Kashmir, businessman Dinesh Mirania was tragically shot by terrorists for failing to recite the 'kalma' in front of his daughter. His wife and son relayed their harrowing experience, highlighting a plea for the government to honor him with martyr status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:32 IST
Tragic Kashmir Encounter: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss
Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply tragic turn of events, Dinesh Mirania, on a family vacation to Kashmir, was fatally shot by terrorists for failing to recite the 'kalma' in Pahalgam. This horrifying incident occurred in front of his 13-year-old daughter, shaking the family's world.

The Mirania family was at Baisaran meadow for a leisurely afternoon when terror struck. According to his son Shaurya, they had plans to visit Gulmarg next. However, an unexpected tragedy shattered their journey, as a gunman demanded Mirania recite Islamic verses, ultimately leading to his demise.

Mirania's wife, Neha, recounted the chaos and fear that ensued, with the hope that the government will recognize her husband's sacrifice with martyr status. This devastating incident serves as a jarring reminder of the persistent threat of violence in volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025