Crackdown in Assam: Nine Arrested for Pro-Pakistan Stance

Nine people have been apprehended in Assam due to their alleged pro-Pakistan stance in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. The state has been on high alert, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy towards any perceived support for Pakistan.

The latest arrest took place in the Sribhumi district late Friday night. Sarma revealed on the social media platform X that the accused individual had expressed support for Pakistan on Facebook, with a post reading 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

Previously, two persons, including AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were arrested on Thursday, followed by six more across various districts on Friday. Sarma reiterated that Assam will not allow any association with Pakistan, especially in light of the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, primarily tourists.

