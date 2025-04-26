High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations Resume in Oman

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran and the United States have resumed talks in Oman focusing on Tehran's contentious nuclear program. These high-stakes discussions, held in Muscat, aim to address Iran's uranium enrichment activities and potentially lift debilitating US sanctions.

The negotiations involve key figures such as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, highlighting the gravity of these discussions. Experts from both sides have joined the talks, steering efforts towards a potential agreement amid decades-long conflicts.

US President Donald Trump, amidst regional instability and the threat of military action, remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution. As pressure mounts for a deal, Iran's economic challenges drive home the urgency for diplomatic breakthroughs, with sanctions relief being a potential outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)