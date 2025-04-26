BJP President Nadda Visits Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims

BJP president J P Nadda made a significant visit to Pune on Saturday to meet the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. The attack, which occurred in Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

At Karve Nagar, Nadda met the bereaved Jagdale family before proceeding to Kondhwa to console the family of Kaustubh Ganbote. Both were tragically killed in the April 22 incident.

Prior to meeting the families, Nadda offered prayers at the famed Dagdusheth Ganapati temple. Speaking to reporters, he assured a strong retaliation against those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)