BJP President Nadda Visits Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims

BJP president J P Nadda visited the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote in Pune. During his visit, Nadda also prayed at a famous temple and assured the nation of a strong response to the perpetrators of the attack that claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:04 IST
BJP president J P Nadda made a significant visit to Pune on Saturday to meet the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. The attack, which occurred in Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

At Karve Nagar, Nadda met the bereaved Jagdale family before proceeding to Kondhwa to console the family of Kaustubh Ganbote. Both were tragically killed in the April 22 incident.

Prior to meeting the families, Nadda offered prayers at the famed Dagdusheth Ganapati temple. Speaking to reporters, he assured a strong retaliation against those responsible for the attack.

