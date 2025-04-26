Left Menu

Pakistan Calls for Neutral Probe on Pahalgam Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan expressed willingness to join a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's readiness to protect its water rights against India's actions and expressed commitment to combating terrorism, highlighting the nation's resolve amid rising tensions over Kashmir.

In a call for justice, Pakistan has offered to participate in a neutral and transparent investigation into the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in 26 fatalities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made this announcement at the Pakistan Military Academy's passing-out parade in Kakul, marking a significant stance amid ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

Sharif vocalized Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its water resources against India's unilateral actions concerning the Indus Water Treaty, asserting the nation's readiness to employ force if its water rights were compromised. He reaffirmed the nation's resilience, indicating that Pakistan's armed forces stand prepared to defend against any threat.

Echoing Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed willingness to cooperate with neutral third-party investigators and demanded independent probes into the Pahalgam incident and other regional tensions. Despite urging peace, Pakistani leaders have cautioned against any aggressive moves, underscoring the nation's unwillingness to tolerate unfounded accusations without substantial evidence.

