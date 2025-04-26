A Global Farewell to Pope Francis: A Legacy of Empathy and Change

On Saturday, a mournful yet grand ceremony was held at St. Peter's Square as global leaders and simple followers paid their respects to Pope Francis. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re urged to uphold Francis' humanitarian legacy, which challenged societal norms and championed the marginalized.

Attendees included U.S. President Donald Trump alongside a gathering of cardinals set to elect Francis' successor next month, amid debates over continuing his reformative policies or reverting to traditional practices. Francis, who had a profound impact during his 12-year reign, died at 88, leaving the Church to reflect on his transformative leadership.

The ceremony drew more than a quarter-million attendees, filling the Vatican's grounds with a mosaic of ceremonial garb colors. The procession, marked by solemnity and simplicity, led to St. Mary Major Basilica, marking Francis' preference to rest away from the Vatican. The focus now shifts to the upcoming conclave to appoint a new pontiff.

