World News Rundown: From Tariff Wars to Presidential Campaigns

The first 100 days of President Donald Trump's return to office have been marked by continued upheaval. From launching a global tariff war to challenging international norms, Trump's actions have both intrigued and alarmed international onlookers. As the administration looks forward, trade deals and peace initiatives are anticipated.

Tragic events unfolded in Vancouver as a vehicle plowed through a Filipino festival, resulting in nine deaths. The assailant, apprehended by civilians at the scene, is known to law enforcement. Meanwhile, Canada pauses its election campaign in light of the tragedy.

Political landscapes are shifting globally, from Lee Jae-myung's rise in South Korea, poised for presidential triumph amidst political turmoil, to Jordan Bardella preparing for a future presidential bid in France should Marine Le Pen stand barred. Attention also turns to the shocking revelation of misconduct allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a seismic event in the entertainment industry.

