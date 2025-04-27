Rubio Urges Swift Peace Deal Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for a swift peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, stating that the Trump administration will decide this week whether to continue mediating. On NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Rubio highlighted the urgency, warning that continued U.S. involvement hinges on the potential for successful negotiations.

The comments followed a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Rome, described as potentially historic by Zelenskiy. Washington has postponed sanctions against Russia to allow diplomacy a chance, but Rubio noted that if negotiations fail, the U.S. has other measures available.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced concerns about the potential fallout of Trump's decisions, stressing the importance of maintaining alliances with Europe and standing against oppressive regimes. Schumer criticized any abandonment of Ukraine, considering it a moral tragedy and a threat to global democratic cohesion.

