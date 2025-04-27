Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver Festival: SUV Rampage Claims Lives

At least 11 people died and dozens were injured when an SUV plowed through a Filipino community festival in Vancouver. The suspect had a significant mental health history, and no terrorism evidence was found. Leaders expressed condolences, and authorities have ramped up investigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver Festival: SUV Rampage Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck in Vancouver on Saturday evening when an SUV drove through a crowded Filipino community festival, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens injured, according to police reports. Described as the darkest day in the city's history, the suspect is a 30-year-old Vancouver man with a significant history of mental health issues, but authorities found no evidence of terrorism.

Among the more than 100 officers now investigating the incident, Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai addressed the media, warning that the situation remains critical with the potential for the death toll to rise further. Filipino nationals and Canadians alike mourn the tragic loss. The incident occurred just days ahead of Canada's federal election, causing delays in Prime Minister Mark Carney's campaign schedule, although he has continued campaigning and extended condolences to victims' families.

The attack, which took place at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, a celebration of Philippine heritage, has drawn international attention and expressions of sympathy from leaders, including Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and King Charles. Attendees report scenes of chaos, with witnesses describing how the suspect was detained by festival-goers until police arrived on the scene. An assistance center has been set up to help those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

