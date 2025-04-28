Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Near Landmark Minerals Deal

Ukraine will exclude previous U.S. aid from a minerals agreement with the U.S., according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Despite past tensions, recent discussions have produced significant progress, with both nations keen to formalize their cooperation in developing Ukraine's mineral resources.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that prior U.S. assistance is not included in a new minerals agreement with Washington.

The announcement follows Shmyhal's meeting with U.S. Treasury officials, amid ongoing negotiations for a key cooperation deal reportedly endorsed by President Trump.

While a memorandum has been signed, the final agreement awaits legal and strategic alignments, marking a critical step in leveraging Ukraine's mineral resources.

