Ukraine and U.S. Near Landmark Minerals Deal

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that prior U.S. assistance is not included in a new minerals agreement with Washington.

The announcement follows Shmyhal's meeting with U.S. Treasury officials, amid ongoing negotiations for a key cooperation deal reportedly endorsed by President Trump.

While a memorandum has been signed, the final agreement awaits legal and strategic alignments, marking a critical step in leveraging Ukraine's mineral resources.

