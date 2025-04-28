Ukraine and U.S. Near Landmark Minerals Deal
Ukraine will exclude previous U.S. aid from a minerals agreement with the U.S., according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Despite past tensions, recent discussions have produced significant progress, with both nations keen to formalize their cooperation in developing Ukraine's mineral resources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:04 IST
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that prior U.S. assistance is not included in a new minerals agreement with Washington.
The announcement follows Shmyhal's meeting with U.S. Treasury officials, amid ongoing negotiations for a key cooperation deal reportedly endorsed by President Trump.
While a memorandum has been signed, the final agreement awaits legal and strategic alignments, marking a critical step in leveraging Ukraine's mineral resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- aid
- minerals
- deal
- Washington
- Denys Shmyhal
- agreement
- resources
- Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tehran and Washington: New Era of Nuclear Negotiations Begins
Kejriwal Critiques BJP's Commitment to Ambedkar's Ideals in Education
Greece Bolsters Defense with New Missile Deal
Argentina's Economic U-Turn: Navigating an IMF Deal and Currency Reform
Diplomatic Ties: Nayib Bukele and Trump's Deportation Deal