North Korean Troops Aiding Russia in Kursk Conflict: A New Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the involvement of North Korean troops in assisting Russian forces against Ukraine in the contested Kursk region. This statement marks the first confirmation from North Korea regarding troop deployment under a recently signed mutual defense treaty with Russia.

The treaty, hailed as the most significant defense agreement between the two nations since the Cold War, mandates immediate military support if either country is attacked. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the mission's goal of defeating Ukrainian forces, describing their role as heroic in defending mutual interests.

The participation has drawn criticism from international communities, with South Korea denouncing the act as a grave threat to global security. Observers highlight challenges faced by North Korean soldiers due to lack of combat experience, yet note their crucial role in Russia's strategy against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)