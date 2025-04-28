Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Stance: Prioritizing Peace Over Politics

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to exploit the Pahalgam terror attack for political gain by urging statehood restoration. Emphasizing respect for the 26 victims, he vowed focus on condemning terrorism. Abdullah cautioned against misinformation on social media during the crisis.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:19 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has declared that he will not leverage the recent Pahalgam terror attack to press for the immediate restoration of the Union Territory's statehood. In a statement made on Monday, Abdullah emphasized the importance of honoring the 26 lives lost during the incident.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Abdullah addressed fellow members who suggested using the crisis as leverage to demand statehood. He made it clear that his administration's priority was to condemn the act of terrorism and stand in solidarity with the grieving families.

Abdullah also issued a stern warning against the spread of false information via social media, noting that while the majority of citizens prioritize truth, a minority seeks to spread misinformation. He reiterated that no political moves toward statehood would overshadow the immediate need for unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

