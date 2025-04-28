Naidu Vows Stern Response to Terrorism: Unyielding India Stands Firm
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu declared that any threat to India would be met with a decisive response. His comments followed the Pahalgam terror attack, urging national unity and highlighting India's strength. Naidu underscored the nation's resilience against terrorism after meeting with PM Modi.
In a powerful statement on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that any attempt to undermine India's security would receive a strong and uncompromising response.
His assertions came on the heels of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically took 26 lives, including two from Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing students at a private college, Naidu warned that any entity plotting against India, including terrorist groups, would face dire consequences.
He emphasised that such hostile acts would falter before India's might and encouraged collective vigilance and unity among citizens.
Reaffirming his support, Naidu had personally conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 to back the central government's initiatives against terrorism.
