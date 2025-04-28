Left Menu

Naidu Vows Stern Response to Terrorism: Unyielding India Stands Firm

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu declared that any threat to India would be met with a decisive response. His comments followed the Pahalgam terror attack, urging national unity and highlighting India's strength. Naidu underscored the nation's resilience against terrorism after meeting with PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:12 IST
Naidu Vows Stern Response to Terrorism: Unyielding India Stands Firm
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful statement on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that any attempt to undermine India's security would receive a strong and uncompromising response.

His assertions came on the heels of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically took 26 lives, including two from Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing students at a private college, Naidu warned that any entity plotting against India, including terrorist groups, would face dire consequences.

He emphasised that such hostile acts would falter before India's might and encouraged collective vigilance and unity among citizens.

Reaffirming his support, Naidu had personally conferred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 to back the central government's initiatives against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025