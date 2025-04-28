Kremlin Declares Ceasefire in Ukraine for Victory Day Celebrations

The Kremlin announced on Monday a complete ceasefire in Ukraine to take place from May 8 to May 10 as part of Victory Day celebrations over Nazi Germany. This truce, set to begin at midnight on May 8 (2100 GMT May 7), signals a pause in conflict during the celebration days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the cessation of hostilities on what he deemed "humanitarian grounds" for the upcoming Victory Day on May 9. This gesture comes as the United States President Donald Trump steps up initiatives to facilitate a peace agreement in Ukraine.

Prior to this declaration, Putin had consistently rejected calls for an absolute, unconditional ceasefire, stipulating that such a move depended on halting Western arms supplies to Ukraine and reducing Ukraine's mobilization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)