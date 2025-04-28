Left Menu

Singapore Clamps Down on Foreign Electoral Influence via Social Media

Singapore has directed Meta to block access to posts by three foreigners accused of trying to sway the national election on racial and religious lines. New social media rules target foreign interference, citing individuals linked to Malaysian political parties. Accusations include promoting specific political interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:09 IST
Singapore has directed Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to block access for Singaporeans to posts by three foreigners accused of attempting to influence the nation's upcoming election through racial and religious prejudices.

The decision follows accusations that the posts aimed to enhance or damage the standing of a political party or candidate, as reported by the Elections Department and the home affairs ministry. This election will be the first under new social media regulations enacted in 2023, which restricts foreigners from publishing online election advertisements.

Individuals named for such interference include Iskandar Abdul Samad and Mohamed Sukri Omar from Malaysia, and Zulfikar bin Mohamad Shariff, a former Singaporean. The authorities claimed their actions could sway citizens to vote based on racial and religious biases. The government of Singapore dismissed the assertions of cultural marginalization as exaggerated, emphasizing strict adherence to domestic law.

