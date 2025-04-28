Putin Declares Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Tensions with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's WWII victory. The ceasefire has been met with skepticism from Ukraine, which insists on an immediate halt to hostilities. The proposed truce is aimed at promoting peace talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The announcement comes as Russia marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. The truce is set for May 8-10, coinciding with planned celebrations in Moscow.
Ukraine's response has been skeptical, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urging an immediate end to hostilities. The Ukrainian government remains wary, despite the Kremlin's claim that the ceasefire is a gesture of peace intended to signal Russia's readiness for open dialogue without preconditions.
The move follows international pressure led by the United States, with President Donald Trump advocating for a permanent ceasefire. The ongoing tensions underscore the complexity of the conflict, as both sides accuse each other of violations and posturing for strategic gains.
