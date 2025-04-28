United Front: Parliament Calls for Special Session After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, multiple opposition MPs have urged for a special Parliament session. The attack has sparked calls for a unified national response to terrorism.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has addressed the Prime Minister, underscoring Parliament's role as the country's democratic cornerstone during such testing times. Similarly, Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has pushed for a resolution condemning the attack.

An all-party meeting was convened following the tragedy, emphasizing the necessity for a special session where members can collectively express grief and show India's unity. MPs stress the importance of transcending political divides to stand united against terrorism.

