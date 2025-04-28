Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The meeting, described by insiders as lasting nearly 40 minutes, was pivotal in determining India's subsequent actions.

In response to the cross-border elements involved in the attack, India has vowed severe retribution against the responsible parties. This stance was reiterated by PM Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address, where he assured justice for the victims' families and announced measures to hunt down the perpetrators.

Amidst the surging tensions, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed a key border crossing, and downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights and halted trade, contesting the suspension of the water treaty as a potential act of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)