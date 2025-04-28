Sharma Challenges Karra's Pakistan Dialogue Remarks Amid Assembly's United Front

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, urged caution, specifically addressing Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra. Sharma criticized Karra's suggestion that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan, advising leaders to deliberate their statements carefully.

Sharma's remarks came after the special one-day assembly session, where a resolution condemning the terror attack was unanimously passed. Karra, whose remarks stirred controversy, later clarified that his comments were misinterpreted. He emphasized solidarity with Congress and the government's stance, condemning the attack unequivocally.

The legislative assembly expressed its condemnation through a resolution, highlighting the attack as an affront to the values of Kashmiriyat, the Constitution, and unity in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated demands for statehood but stressed not leveraging the attack politically, respecting the nation's mourning for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)