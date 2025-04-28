Left Menu

A Flicker of Hope Amidst Darkness: People of Jammu & Kashmir Unite in Grief and Condemnation

In an emotional assembly session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized public outrage as a sign of the potential end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, following the tragic Pahalgam attack. He rejected using this tragedy to argue for statehood, emphasizing unity and the collective rejection of violence over political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:26 IST
A Flicker of Hope Amidst Darkness: People of Jammu & Kashmir Unite in Grief and Condemnation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the emotional outrage that followed the Pahalgam attack, signaling potential shifts in the fight against terrorism in the region.

During his speech, Abdullah stressed that despite the attack's tragedy, he would not leverage it for statehood demands, asserting the importance of unity over political opportunism.

The session ended with a unanimous resolution condemning the attack and calling for unity against terrorism. Abdullah reiterated the public's repudiation of violence as a sign of hope for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025