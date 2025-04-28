A Flicker of Hope Amidst Darkness: People of Jammu & Kashmir Unite in Grief and Condemnation
In an emotional assembly session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized public outrage as a sign of the potential end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, following the tragic Pahalgam attack. He rejected using this tragedy to argue for statehood, emphasizing unity and the collective rejection of violence over political gains.
In a poignant address to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the emotional outrage that followed the Pahalgam attack, signaling potential shifts in the fight against terrorism in the region.
During his speech, Abdullah stressed that despite the attack's tragedy, he would not leverage it for statehood demands, asserting the importance of unity over political opportunism.
The session ended with a unanimous resolution condemning the attack and calling for unity against terrorism. Abdullah reiterated the public's repudiation of violence as a sign of hope for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
