Rajasthan BJP Criticizes Kharge's 'Jyotirlinga' Remark

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Monday strongly criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments likening himself to a revered jyotirlinga. Rathore argued that for someone who objected to being called Mallikarjuna in Parliament, Kharge's latest public remarks seem contradictory and disrespectful to Hindu society.

The comment was made by Kharge during a 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' event in Jaipur, coincidentally evoking memories of the Congress's past trangressions against the Constitution as per Rathore. He reminded the press that it was the BJP under Narendra Modi that has upheld the legacies of BR Ambedkar and enshrined the Constitution, citing developments like Ambedkar's Panch Tirtha Sthals.

Rathore was supported by state education minister Madan Dilawar, who accused Congress of ousting elected governments 93 times to preserve their family's control. Echoing these charges, BJP leader Jogaram Patel asserted that Congress remains entrenched in a dynastic loyalty that obstructs true democratic responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)