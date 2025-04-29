Carney's Liberals Triumph Amid U.S. Threats: A Nationalist Resurgence

The Canadian Liberal Party, under Mark Carney's leadership, emerged victorious in the federal election, countering earlier predictions of defeat. This turnaround followed US President Donald Trump's aggressive policies toward Canada, which incited a surge of nationalism and support for the Liberals.

The Liberals are projected to gain more seats in Parliament than the Conservatives, although it remains uncertain if they will secure an outright majority. Prime Minister Carney emphasized the significance of Canadian unity amidst what he deemed US betrayal under Trump.

Despite the victory, challenges loom for the Liberals. They may need coalition support if a majority remains elusive, while ongoing trade tensions and internal economic challenges persist. Carney's promises include counteracting US tariffs and supporting Canadian workers, alongside domestic policy reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)