Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Compassion in Deportation Decision

In a recent appeal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has called on the Indian government to reconsider its directive to deport Pakistani citizens married to Indians, citing humanitarian concerns. Mufti stressed the implications for the affected, many of whom have been in India for decades.

The deportation directive, especially impacting Jammu and Kashmir, threatens to separate families that have long considered India their home. Mufti emphasized that numerous Pakistani women, married to Indian citizens, have been integral to the community, enriching the cultural and social fabric.

Urging a rethink of the policy, Mufti articulated that a harsh deportation measure would cause deep emotional and physical distress, underscoring the need for a compassionate approach, particularly towards women, children, and the elderly, whose lives have been rooted in India for years.

