Congress Challenges BJP: 'Protect the Constitution' Rally Garners Attention
The Congress party organized a demonstration in Agartala to protest against the BJP-led government, alleging that constitutional values and democracy are under threat. State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha criticized the government's use of agencies like CBI and ED against opposition leaders, and opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
The opposition Congress held a significant demonstration in Agartala on Tuesday, alleging that the Constitution is endangered under the current BJP-led government. State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha addressed the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, emphasizing that democracy is at risk.
Saha accused the government of attempting to usurp rights guaranteed by the Constitution and claimed that communal harmony is suffering. He positioned the Congress party as staunch defenders of constitutional values, voicing strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he alleged was executed undemocratically.
Furthermore, Saha criticized the CBI and ED for acting as instruments of the BJP and RSS, highlighting their alleged role in intimidating opposition leaders. The protests turned confrontational as Congress workers clashed with police while trying to enter the Income Tax office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
