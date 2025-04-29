Governor Appeals for Revocation of Suspension for BJP MLAs in Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reached out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker U T Khader, urging them to consider reversing the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs. This appeal aims to reinforce democratic values within the state and facilitate the MLAs' return to their legislative duties.

This intervention follows a request from a BJP delegation led by state party president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka. The delegation had described the suspension as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional,' seeking the Governor's assistance to prompt a reassessment by the Speaker.

The suspension, issued on March 21 for alleged 'indiscipline' and 'disrespect' towards the Speaker, came after a tumultuous protest by the BJP MLAs. The protest, which ultimately led to the legislators being forcibly removed from the Assembly, revolved around opposition to a 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and demands for a probe into a controversial incident involving a state minister.

