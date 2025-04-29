Left Menu

Governor Appeals for Revocation of Suspension for BJP MLAs in Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Speaker U T Khader to consider lifting the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, aiming to uphold democratic values. The suspension followed a protest by the MLAs, deemed disrespectful, during the Assembly's budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:39 IST
Governor Appeals for Revocation of Suspension for BJP MLAs in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reached out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Assembly Speaker U T Khader, urging them to consider reversing the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs. This appeal aims to reinforce democratic values within the state and facilitate the MLAs' return to their legislative duties.

This intervention follows a request from a BJP delegation led by state party president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka. The delegation had described the suspension as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional,' seeking the Governor's assistance to prompt a reassessment by the Speaker.

The suspension, issued on March 21 for alleged 'indiscipline' and 'disrespect' towards the Speaker, came after a tumultuous protest by the BJP MLAs. The protest, which ultimately led to the legislators being forcibly removed from the Assembly, revolved around opposition to a 4 percent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and demands for a probe into a controversial incident involving a state minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025