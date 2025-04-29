Haryana's Bright Minds: Forging a Path to a Developed India

In a celebratory event on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored 64 successful candidates from Haryana who cleared the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the UPSC.

During the event at his official residence, Saini expressed optimism for India's future with these young talents aiding in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2047 vision for a developed nation, emphasizing their role as foundational contributors and torchbearers.

Saini recounted the shift since 2014 under BJP governance towards a merit-based recruitment system, highlighting the elimination of favoritism in securing government jobs. The candidates were presented with copies of the 'Gita' and mementoes as a token of recognition.

