Rajasthan Leader Calls for Unity Post-Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Rajasthan Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully urges unity against terrorism and supports Congress's call for a special Parliament session. The attack has led to nationwide outrage, prompting calls for accountability and decisive action against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:56 IST
Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack, Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has made a robust appeal for national unity. Speaking on Tuesday, Jully emphasized that the opposition stands firmly with the government in its efforts to respond decisively to Pakistan's involvement.

Jully's remarks came as he highlighted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament. This session would address the growing national crisis and foster a coordinated approach against terrorism, urging all political entities to join forces.

The attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked intense nationwide condemnation and an urgent call for government action against those responsible. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their readiness to collaborate with the government in this crucial fight, stressing the need for accountability and a unified response against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

