Rajasthan Leader Calls for Unity Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam attack, Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has made a robust appeal for national unity. Speaking on Tuesday, Jully emphasized that the opposition stands firmly with the government in its efforts to respond decisively to Pakistan's involvement.

Jully's remarks came as he highlighted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament. This session would address the growing national crisis and foster a coordinated approach against terrorism, urging all political entities to join forces.

The attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked intense nationwide condemnation and an urgent call for government action against those responsible. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their readiness to collaborate with the government in this crucial fight, stressing the need for accountability and a unified response against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)